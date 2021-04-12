Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $213.73 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $214.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

