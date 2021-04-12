VAULT Reaches Market Cap of $3.63 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. VAULT has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $3,298.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can now be bought for approximately $9.67 or 0.00015974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VAULT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00066642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.89 or 0.00275780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.05 or 0.00707351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,512.99 or 0.99996414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.08 or 0.00970130 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,892 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.