Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 51,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,289,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

VXRT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a market cap of $617.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vaxart by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vaxart during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vaxart by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vaxart during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

