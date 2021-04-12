Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Trading Down 7.5%

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.46. Approximately 10,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 930,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74.
Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.
Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)
Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.
