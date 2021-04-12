Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Trading Down 7.5%

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.46. Approximately 10,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 930,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEDL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vedanta by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after buying an additional 939,228 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth about $3,793,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vedanta during the third quarter worth about $2,089,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vedanta by 1,151.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 279,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 257,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vedanta by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 949,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 203,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

