Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $281,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $264.23 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.37 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $218,635.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,353.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

