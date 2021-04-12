Veil (VEIL) Market Cap Hits $3.15 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 87.1% against the dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $1,872.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,998.44 or 1.00037186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00036638 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $279.45 or 0.00465938 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.17 or 0.00320413 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.49 or 0.00774456 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.00146105 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

