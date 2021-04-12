Veles (VLS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $18.00

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. Veles has a total market cap of $117,942.59 and $18.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0918 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Veles has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,006.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,148.12 or 0.03579795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.87 or 0.00411406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $677.67 or 0.01129321 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00531368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.27 or 0.00435394 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.92 or 0.00368153 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00032421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,442 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,770 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

