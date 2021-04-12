Venus (XVS) Price Tops $83.65 on Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $83.65 or 0.00137701 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $785.42 million and approximately $371.19 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Venus has traded 51.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,797.76 or 1.00079025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00036925 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001229 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006394 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,389,085 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

