Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.57

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.57 and last traded at $29.42, with a volume of 89915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

VEOEY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

