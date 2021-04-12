Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,488. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.95 and a 200-day moving average of $128.39. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 98.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.07.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

