Veracity Capital LLC Buys 17,665 Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 72,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 98,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

