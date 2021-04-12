Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.36. 29,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $156.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.61.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

