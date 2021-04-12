Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35,020 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period.

GDX stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 786,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,038,018. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

