Veracity Capital LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,515,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 33,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5,008.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 23,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $206,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,303. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.56 and a 12 month high of $110.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.08.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

