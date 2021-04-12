Veracity Capital LLC Sells 382 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 0.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Linde by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.24.

LIN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $284.83. 25,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $172.76 and a 1 year high of $286.98.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

