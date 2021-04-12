Veracity Capital LLC Sells 750 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after buying an additional 33,517 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $412.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,969. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $393.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.29 and a twelve month high of $413.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

