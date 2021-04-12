Veracity Capital LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.86. 21,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,445. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.01. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

