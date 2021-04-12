Verastem, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Verastem in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Verastem alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $473.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Verastem by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Verastem by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.