Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0410

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Verge has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $673.42 million and $38.44 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.97 or 0.00411482 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000990 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002269 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,444,441,849 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

