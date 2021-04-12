Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.23-2.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.19. Verint Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

VRNT traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $46.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,654. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $173,648.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $451,036.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,438 shares of company stock worth $4,099,460. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

