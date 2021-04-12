VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Position Reduced by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $6,967,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $205.30 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at $12,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,678 shares of company stock worth $5,743,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSN. TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

