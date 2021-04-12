Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.52

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.52 and last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 1133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VBTX. Raymond James upped their price target on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Veritex alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.77.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,322.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 549,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,957,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.79 per share, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,497 shares of company stock worth $1,980,402. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 86.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 36.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 31.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.