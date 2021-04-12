Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.9% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.48. 565,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,908,039. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average of $58.03. The firm has a market cap of $237.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

