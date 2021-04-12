Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Verra Mobility worth $12,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 36,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,710,753.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,750 shares of company stock worth $507,450 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $15.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.