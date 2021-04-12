VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Hits $1.16 on Major Exchanges

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00001903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $71.61 million and $56,225.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 51.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00066261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00272139 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.75 or 0.00701066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,912.08 or 0.99833150 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.88 or 0.00963518 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,688,185 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.