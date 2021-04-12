Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSPR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 28,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,375. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $12.84.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

