Vesper (VSP) Hits Market Cap of $113.47 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Vesper has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for $44.78 or 0.00074701 BTC on popular exchanges. Vesper has a total market cap of $113.47 million and $5.17 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00066410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.00272287 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.58 or 0.00694900 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,757.50 or 1.01349201 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $574.47 or 0.00958275 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00018044 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,533,812 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

