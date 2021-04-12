Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS: VWDRY):

4/6/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/2/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

3/31/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

3/8/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/25/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/20/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $66.82 on Monday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.19. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.8465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

