VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) Insider Acquires A$354,600.00 in Stock

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$354,600.00 ($253,285.71).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VGI Partners Asian Investments alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, Robert Luciano bought 20,969 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,648.08 ($34,748.63).

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert Luciano acquired 71,434 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of A$168,441.37 ($120,315.27).

On Friday, March 19th, Robert Luciano bought 100,499 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.35 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$235,670.16 ($168,335.83).

On Wednesday, March 17th, Robert Luciano purchased 108,231 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of A$255,858.08 ($182,755.77).

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Luciano purchased 309,229 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$728,543.52 ($520,388.23).

On Friday, March 12th, Robert Luciano acquired 350,598 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$811,283.77 ($579,488.41).

On Friday, March 5th, Robert Luciano purchased 80,720 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.29 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$184,525.92 ($131,804.23).

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Robert Luciano purchased 5,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.30 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$11,500.00 ($8,214.29).

On Monday, March 1st, Robert Luciano acquired 16 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$37.06 ($26.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$593.01 ($423.58).

On Friday, February 26th, Robert Luciano bought 11,676 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$27,088.32 ($19,348.80).

VGI Partners Asian Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, Â’boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VGI Partners Asian Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGI Partners Asian Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.