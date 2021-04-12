VIBE Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VIBE has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $10.58 million and $128,420.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00054239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00019991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.67 or 0.00657761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00086417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00035422 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00041673 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.