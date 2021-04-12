VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 177.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,101 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $1,418,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $4,577,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,442 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 18.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 992,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,194,000 after acquiring an additional 153,484 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,078,000 after acquiring an additional 145,034 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.