Vidulum Achieves Market Cap of $481,952.88 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Vidulum has a market cap of $481,952.88 and approximately $4,483.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000686 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 99.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 134.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

