VIDY Achieves Market Cap of $54.99 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. VIDY has a market capitalization of $54.99 million and $5.60 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00054476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.84 or 0.00678483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00087606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00035292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00041816 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

