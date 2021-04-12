Vidya Price Down 41.4% Over Last 7 Days (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Vidya has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vidya has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00055247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00088082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.79 or 0.00661796 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00035992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00043744 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,400,103 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

