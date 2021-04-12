Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Viewtran Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.06. Viewtran Group shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 5,699 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

Viewtran Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIEWF)

Viewtran Group, Inc provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It offers software development and technical deployment services; and hardware, software, and technical services. The company was formerly known as Cogo Group, Inc and changed its name to Viewtran Group, Inc in November 2013.

