VIG (VIG) Hits Market Cap of $3.26 Million

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. VIG has a market cap of $3.26 million and $1,684.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One VIG coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,195.28 or 0.11913024 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001311 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 869,847,832 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

