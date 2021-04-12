Viii Lp Canaan Sells 10,000 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $74,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $72,900.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $70,300.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,488 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $47,193.28.

On Thursday, March 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,363 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $30,783.62.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $116,200.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $108,400.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $57,100.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $57,700.00.

LOV stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.19. 103,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,466. Spark Networks SE has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Spark Networks by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

