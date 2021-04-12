Viii Lp Canaan Sells 10,000 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $74,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $70,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $72,900.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $70,300.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,488 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $47,193.28.

On Thursday, March 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,363 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $30,783.62.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $116,200.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $108,400.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $57,100.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $57,700.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LOV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,466. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.62. Spark Networks SE has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Spark Networks by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

