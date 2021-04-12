Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €94.33 ($110.98).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of Vinci stock opened at €90.25 ($106.18) on Monday. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €88.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €82.34.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.