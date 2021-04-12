Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.79.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VEI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.
VEI stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $14.53.
Vine Energy Company Profile
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
Read More: What Is an EV Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.