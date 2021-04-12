Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VEI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

VEI stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $14.53.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii bought 4,285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $56,990,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

