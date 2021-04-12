Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.66% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VEI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.
Shares of NYSE VEI opened at $12.13 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $14.53.
Vine Energy Company Profile
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
