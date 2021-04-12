Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VEI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VEI opened at $12.13 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $14.53.

In other Vine Energy news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii bought 4,285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.