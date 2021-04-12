Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VEI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

NYSE VEI opened at $12.13 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $14.53.

In other Vine Energy news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii bought 4,285,000 shares of Vine Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.