Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.03% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VEI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.
NYSE VEI opened at $12.13 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $14.53.
About Vine Energy
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.