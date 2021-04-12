Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.39% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VEI. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.
NYSE:VEI opened at $12.13 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $14.53.
Vine Energy Company Profile
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
