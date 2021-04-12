Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VEI. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

NYSE:VEI opened at $12.13 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $14.53.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii purchased 4,285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.