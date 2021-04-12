Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Analysts at Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vine Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

Vine Energy stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $14.53.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii purchased 4,285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.