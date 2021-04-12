Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Analysts at Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.61% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vine Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.
Vine Energy stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $14.53.
Vine Energy Company Profile
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
