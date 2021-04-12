Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.

Shares of VEI stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $14.53.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

In other Vine Energy news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii bought 4,285,000 shares of Vine Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $56,990,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.