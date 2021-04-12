Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will post sales of $73.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.00 million and the highest is $85.00 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $78.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $315.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.50 million to $369.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $377.86 million, with estimates ranging from $349.41 million to $403.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $15.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 430.77%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.