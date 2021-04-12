Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000458 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1,403.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

