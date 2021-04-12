Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPCE. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of SPCE stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.76. 497,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,300,248. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $280,911.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,164,132 shares of company stock worth $111,419,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,402,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.