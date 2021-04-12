Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading Down 7.8%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s share price fell 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.94 and last traded at $27.00. 129,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,300,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

Several brokerages have commented on SPCE. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.64.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $280,911.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,766.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,164,132 shares of company stock worth $111,419,140. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,589,000 after acquiring an additional 194,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 585,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 323,762 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 584,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 322,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

