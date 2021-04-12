Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 138.57 ($1.81).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 196.40 ($2.57) on Monday. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 64.38 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 201.30 ($2.63). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 189.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 138.92. The company has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.80.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

